Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Evening Forecast - Saturday, May 8

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a chill start, Saturday’s weather contained abundant sunshine and warm temperatures. High pressure at the surface, which has brought the nice weather, will quickly move east into the Atlantic Saturday night and Sunday, bringing a southerly breeze and a return of moisture at the surface throughout Sunday. The sky will become more partly cloudy throughout Mother’s Day with highs in the low 80s near the coast to the upper 80s inland.

An approaching cold front, mid-level disturbances and a return of deep atmospheric moisture will bring better rain chances throughout the new work week. The increased moisture will also raise the low temperatures from the lower to mid 50s Sunday morning to the upper 60s as soon as Tuesday. A trough of low pressure aloft will likely force a cold front through the viewing area Thursday or Thursday night, bringing drier conditions Friday. Models still differ on the timing of the clearing, but the weather may improve before the start of the next weekend.

