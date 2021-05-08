Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, May 8

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunshine and temperatures mainly between 10 to 15 degrees below normal started Saturday morning. High pressure at the surface is forecast to move over the area in the afternoon and keep the weather tranquil, warm and dry. High temperature will range from near 80 along the coast to the mid 80s inland with a mostly sunny sky.

High pressure will quickly move east into the Atlantic Saturday night and Sunday, bringing a southerly breeze and a return of moisture at the surface throughout Sunday. The sky will become more partly cloudy throughout Mother’s Day with highs in the 80s.

An approaching cold front, mid-level disturbances and a return of deep atmospheric moisture will bring better rain chances throughout the week. The increased moisture will also increase the low temperatures from the 50s Sunday morning to near 70 Wednesday morning. A trough of low pressure aloft will likely force a cold front through the viewing area Thursday or Thursday night, bringing drier conditions Friday.

