Christian Friends singing group spreads love through song at nursing homes

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - For 30 years, Christian Friends has been sharing their love for Christ through song.

The group consists of twin brothers Daniel and Randal Myers, their friend Larry Carter, Daniel’s son Clay and a church member named Melisa Hurst.

“We started at one nursing home, then two and three and then we looked up and we were going to about thirty nursing homes,” said Daniel.

The group formed back in 1990 after Daniel turned his life over to God. Carter said he also changed his life, leaving behind years of addiction. The two met and became friends and searched for a way to bless the community, the way they said God has blessed them.

With most of their audiences in their 90s and some unable to get out and attend church services, the group said they took the worship and fellowship right to the residents. Randall said it’s a blessing to see the happiness and fulfillment in the faces of their crowd.

“It’s just one of those things you go and see the people and how they enjoy it and it’s satisfying because you know that you’re lifting up their spirits. Also, you’re doing something for the lord. I think that’s the most important thing,” he said.

The group doesn’t take money and said they don’t even like the recognition because for the last 30 years they’ve been making the visits to worship God.

The concerts have become such a large part of their lives, Daniel said it left a void when the pandemic hit.

“14 months ago when all of this came to a complete stop, I mean it just a big part of our lives had just stopped,” he said.

They transitioned to pre-recorded videos and shared them on Facebook. Some gaining nearly 10,000 views. Daniel said they would shoot videos in different places like the court house, or at the train station to add a little extra something to their performances.

However, he said the videos didn’t compare to being in person and seeing the reaction from the residents, or being able to talk with them after they sang. The group is now singing on the lawn of nursing homes and other assisted living facilities three times a week.

Myers said it takes the group 10 weeks to get around to each of the locations, traveling through Thomas County and even Florida.

