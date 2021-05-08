Advertisement

Cordele’s Watermelon Days Festival returning this year

The watermelon is one of the biggest cash crops for Crisp County growers and the community is ready to celebrate the fruit again this year.
By Bobby Poitevint
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The watermelon is one of the biggest cash crops for Crisp County growers and the community is ready to celebrate the fruit again this year.

The 72nd Annual Watermelon Days Festival will kick off at the end of May.

Organizers said they expect thousands of people to pour into the watermelon capital of the world for the festival.

Last year, COVID-19 caused organizers to cancel the event, and the virus is still going to have an impact on this year’s festivities.

“We will have tons and tons of watermelons. Our 4-Hers give the watermelon slices away. We won’t be able to have the seed spit or the eating contest due to COVID this year, but the Georgia Watermelon Association is planning up another event in place of those,” explained Tamala Mathis, the Watermelon Days Festival Committee chairperson.

Hot air balloons, a parade, arts and crafts, food trucks, concerts and more will be a part of the celebrations.

Events will be held at the Georgia Veterans State Park.

To learn more about events and scheduling, click here.

