GDOT: $3 million SR 125/Bemiss Road resurfacing project to begin Monday

A section of State Route (SR) 125/Bemiss Road in Lowndes County will be getting a $3 million upgrade beginning Monday.
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A section of State Route (SR) 125/Bemiss Road in Lowndes County will be getting a $3 million upgrade beginning Monday, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a press release.

A resurfacing project on this road will take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily to minimize traffic interruptions. The contractor will mill and resurface a little more than eight miles of road, from SR 7/Inner Perimeter Road to just north of Hightower Road near Moody Air Force Base.

Milling is the removal of the top layer of asphalt, which eliminates imperfections prior to resurfacing, according to GDOT.

GDOT is reminding Motorists are reminded to follow the posted speed limit within the work zone and stay alert for lane closures, workers and equipment.

The current completion date for the project is Aug. 31.

