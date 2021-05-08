‘Larger than life:’ Pioneering justice lives on through grandsons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crowd gathered Friday morning inside the Florida Supreme Court to honor a man who lived a groundbreaking life on the bench, while navigating his world in a humble manner.

Joseph Woodrow Hatchett passed away April 30th at the age of 88. Since then, his family says they’ve been overwhelmed with gratitude, grateful to see these tributes to a man they say was a trailblazer in the courtroom, but more importantly, the guiding light for his children and grandkids.

Three of Hatchett’s grandsons spoke to WCTV Friday about the legacy their “Pop Pop” leaves behind.

“We will miss him forever,” said Rashad Green, a grandson and a practicing attorney.

“He was a very humble person who believed in fundamental fairness and equality for all,” Green said.

Born in Clearwater in 1932, Hatchett navigated Jim Crow era Florida, eventually graduating Florida A&M in 1954.

“In many respects, he was larger than life,” Green said.

In 1976, Hatchett became the only African American to win a Florida statewide contested election in the 20th Century.

Yet despite his illustrious legal career, his grandsons say he never dictated how anyone should live.

“He never pushed law on us growing up,” said Roscoe Green, another grandson turned attorney.

“Going to class and literally reading his opinions and talking about them was eye opening,” Green said.

His humble approach provided a blueprint for how to live life.

“He created the standard for our family,” said Marcus Clark, a grandson who currently lives in Tallahassee.

For Clark, Hatchett’s love for family formed warm memories to cherish.

“He was a fun loving family man, he loved being around all the grandkids and great grandkids,” he said.

And now, this next generation will think of their legendary grandpa when they next face adversity.

“Anytime the going gets tough, I think about how Pop Pop did it, and how my grandfather was able to navigate and become what he became,” Roscoe Green said.

