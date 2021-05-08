Advertisement

LCSO deputies participate in ‘abs challenge,’ challenges other agencies

Deputy Gaffney and Deputy Mashburn, who “had a few moments break and decided to join the...
Deputy Gaffney and Deputy Mashburn, who “had a few moments break and decided to join the #abschallenge.”(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By Cristi McKee
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently took part in the viral “abs challenge.”

In a post published on LCSO’s Facebook page, two deputies, Deputy Gaffney and Deputy Mashburn, who “had a few moments break” and decided to join in on the challenge.

LCSO tagged several other local agencies in the post to challenge them to take part as well.

You can watch the challenge below:

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Booking Report: May 9, 2021
Jonay Souter, 23, was last seen Saturday in the 2700 block of North Monroe Street.
TPD asking public for help locating missing woman
Face coverings will no longer be required indoors while on campus, Florida State University...
FSU no longer requiring face masks indoors
Damarcus King, 25, was arrested on one count of sex trafficking, one count of lewd or...
FDLE: Panama City sex trafficker arrested in Gadsden County
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the August 2020 shooting that left one...
Third suspect arrested in connection with last year’s fatal Alabama Street shooting

Latest News

This picture from VFD Facebook shows crews working on a two-alarm fire.
Firefighters battle two-alarm fire in Valdosta
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Evening Forecast - Saturday, May 8
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Evening Forecast - Saturday, May 8
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Evening Forecast - Saturday, May 8
FILE - In this April 14, 2009, file photo Malia Obama runs with Bo, followed by President...
Obama dog Bo, once a White House celebrity, dies from cancer
Jonay Souter, 23, was last seen Saturday in the 2700 block of North Monroe Street.
TPD asking public for help locating missing woman