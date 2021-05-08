Thomasville Sip & Stroll makes a comeback with live concert, shopping

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Playing a tune of normalcy for the first time in over a year, a live concert was back as a part of Thomasville’s First Friday Sip & Stroll event.

The monthly event gives people a chance to enjoy an evening downtown while supporting local businesses.

Live music, food, drinks and community bonding were all present at this month’s Sip and Shop. It gave residents exactly what they’ve been waiting for.

The event is is something locals look forward to, and now for the first time since March 2020 that live music is also back, residents said that things are finally starting to feel normal.

“Like, you’ve been cooped up for a year, almost a year and now you get to see the people that you couldn’t see in a year,” said Thomasville resident Chelsea Dekle.

David and Margaret Hardy were at Friday’s event and said, “It’s just a sense of getting back to normal and enjoying the weather, mostly the weather, and the Sip and Stroll was just great.”

Event-goers are just appreciative of the little things they now get to enjoy.

“just wanting to get out and watch the children play and have a conversation besides just with someone at work,” said Carmen Devine.

“The band, having a good time tonight and y’all come on out to have fun,” added Arthur Arnold, another resident.

And, in case you missed this month’s First Friday, locals encourage you to come by next month “because you won’t regret it.”

The next First Friday event will take place on June 4 and will include the Rose Show’s annual Show and Shine car and truck show that was postponed in April due to inclement weather.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.