TPD asking public for help locating missing woman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman.

Jonay Souter, 23, was last seen Saturday in the 2700 block of North Monroe Street. Souter is described as as woman who is five feet, five inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Souter is described as as woman who is five feet, five inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. (Tallahassee Police Department)

If you have any information about Souter’s whereabouts, TPD is asking that you contact the agency at 850-891-4200.

Please share to help locate this missing person. If you have information regarding Jonay's whereabouts, please call TPD at 850-891-4200. Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Saturday, May 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.