Valor Ceremony held for 82-year-old Air Force veteran

John Kennedy, Jr., an 82-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force who served four years,...
John Kennedy, Jr., an 82-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force who served four years, was celebrated celebrated for his sacrifice, service and commitment to his country Saturday morning.(WCTV)
By Sophia Hernandez
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - John Kennedy, Jr., an 82-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force who served four years, was celebrated celebrated for his sacrifice, service and commitment to his country Saturday morning.

Big Bend Hospice hosted their Valor Ceremony and bestowed him certificates and a blanket and showered him in song, kind words and “thank you’s.”

Kennedy was smiling all morning, happy to be honored in this way and was surrounded by Mayor John Dailey, his friends and his family.

Kennedy was smiling all morning, happy to be honored in this way and was surrounded by Mayor...
Kennedy was smiling all morning, happy to be honored in this way and was surrounded by Mayor John Dailey, his friends and his family.(WCTV)

