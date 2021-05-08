Valor Ceremony held for 82-year-old Air Force veteran

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - John Kennedy, Jr., an 82-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force who served four years, was celebrated celebrated for his sacrifice, service and commitment to his country Saturday morning.

Big Bend Hospice hosted their Valor Ceremony and bestowed him certificates and a blanket and showered him in song, kind words and “thank you’s.”

Kennedy was smiling all morning, happy to be honored in this way and was surrounded by Mayor John Dailey, his friends and his family.

