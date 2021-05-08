Advertisement

Willie Spence makes American Idol’s top 7

Georgia’s favorite American Idol contestant is gearing up for a big performance this Sunday as...
By Bobby Poitevint
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia’s favorite American Idol contestant is gearing up for a big performance this Sunday as part of the top seven left in the competition.

Of course, we’re talking about Douglas’ own, Willie Spence.

Spence said he never thought he’d make it this far in the show. He said he believes support from his family and others has gotten him this far and made him want to push harder.

Spence wants everyone to keep that same energy to help him become the next American Idol.

“Honestly, just keep doing what y’all doing, keep voting and supporting because this si definitely helping me and it’s definitely motivating me. It is. I’m very thankful to be from Georgia,” said Spence.

You can watch Willie’s next performance on ABC at 8 p.m. this Sunday.

The Coldplay round is this weekend and you’ll be able to vote live.

Spence didn’t give out what songs he’d be performing but said we can expect to see a softer side to his performance, especially with it being on Mother’s Day.

