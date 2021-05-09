Advertisement

2 left with serious injuries in Saturday night hit-and-run

The Florida Highway Patrol said it responded to a serious hit-and-run Saturday evening.
The Florida Highway Patrol said it responded to a serious hit-and-run Saturday evening.
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol said it responded to a serious hit-and-run Saturday evening. The driver, a 25-year-old man, and the one passenger, a 25-year-old man, were left with serious injuries.

FHP said the incident happened around 9 p.m. at North Median Road and Hiamonee Drive.

According to FHP, a vehicle was driving southbound on North Meridian Road negotiating a right-hand curve. A second vehicle was traveling northbound on that road. The first vehicle drifted and entered the path of the second vehicle.

The second vehicle was unable to avoid collision and was struck by the first vehicle. The first vehicle then continued driving, leaving the scene.

FHP said the hit-and-run vehicle, vehicle one, is described as a “newer” model white Chevrolet pickup truck, according to witness and one of the victims. It is like that the vehicle has dark gray fender flares with chrome finish bolts.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or *347.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 seriously injured in motorcycle crash after hitting bear
The Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to a Saturday evening shooting that left...
One left with serious injuries in Saturday evening shooting
Shoppers who were hiding in stores exit the Aventura Mall after a shooting left three people...
Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting as shoppers scatter
Leon County Booking Report: May 9, 2021

Latest News

After a nice weekend, the rain chances will be making a comeback starting Monday. Meteorologist...
Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, May 9
After a nice weekend, the rain chances will be making a comeback starting Monday. Meteorologist...
Charles' Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, May 9
vau
Hispanic graduates share their hardships to pursue higher education
Damascus Hilton Road in Early County will close Monday, May 10, for replacement of the...
Early County road closing as $1.14 million bridge replacement project starts
Striking success: 16-year-old accepted to 14 colleges heading to FAMU