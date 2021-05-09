2 left with serious injuries in Saturday night hit-and-run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol said it responded to a serious hit-and-run Saturday evening. The driver, a 25-year-old man, and the one passenger, a 25-year-old man, were left with serious injuries.

FHP said the incident happened around 9 p.m. at North Median Road and Hiamonee Drive.

According to FHP, a vehicle was driving southbound on North Meridian Road negotiating a right-hand curve. A second vehicle was traveling northbound on that road. The first vehicle drifted and entered the path of the second vehicle.

The second vehicle was unable to avoid collision and was struck by the first vehicle. The first vehicle then continued driving, leaving the scene.

FHP said the hit-and-run vehicle, vehicle one, is described as a “newer” model white Chevrolet pickup truck, according to witness and one of the victims. It is like that the vehicle has dark gray fender flares with chrome finish bolts.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or *347.

