2 seriously injured in motorcycle crash after hitting bear

(WILX)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY Fla. (WCTV) - Two people riding a motorcycle were left with serious injuries after striking a black bear in the road Saturday evening.

The incident happened on SR 59 around 9:20 p.m.

The driver and passenger, a 50-year-old Ochlocknee, Ga man and a 58-year-old Ochlocknee, Ga woman were transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment.

