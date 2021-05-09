BPS: Live fire training will take place Monday, expect to see smoke in community

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Live fire training will take place Monday morning at at a home located at 300 Lewis Street, according to Bainbridge Public Safety.

This location is between Shotwell and MLK Streets, just off of Monroe Street and to the west of Scott Street. Heavy smoke will be visible in the area.

Live fire training involves purposefully setting buildings on fire to give firefighters opportunities to develop these skills. The overall goal, according to BPS, is to instill good habits through repeated exposure.

This training is conducted in burn buildings, which are structures that are built or acquired to be intentionally burned for firefighter training.

