Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, May 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mother’s Day was a nice day, but it was muggier and with more cloud cover. High pressure at the surface, which has brought the nice weather over the weekend, moved east into the Atlantic and was bringing a southeasterly breeze. The flow will continue to bring moisture into the region at the surface. The added moisture will increase the odds of patchy fog Monday morning. Lows Monday morning will be in the 60s - far different from the 40s recorded in some areas Saturday morning.

An approaching cold front, mid-level disturbances, any daytime heating gained and a return of higher atmospheric moisture will bring better rain and thunderstorm chances throughout the new work week. A very low risk of severe weather - with damaging wind and hail being the hazards of concern - will be in place for a part of or most of the viewing area Monday and Tuesday.

A trough of low pressure aloft will likely force a cold front through the viewing area Thursday, bringing drier conditions by Friday. Next weekend looks slightly drier and nicer with lows in the mid 50s to near 60 and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

