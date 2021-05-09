Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, May 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mother’s Day morning was a bit warmer than 24 hours prior in the Big Bend and South Georgia. High pressure at the surface, which has brought the nice weather over the weekend, moved east into the Atlantic and was bringing a southeasterly breeze. This change in flow will bring in more moisture at the surface throughout Sunday. The sky will become more partly cloudy throughout Mother’s Day with highs in the low 80s near the coast to the upper 80s inland.

An approaching cold front, mid-level disturbances and a return of higher atmospheric moisture will bring better rain chances throughout the new work week. The increased moisture will also raise the low temperatures from the lower to mid 50s Sunday morning to the upper 60s as soon as Tuesday. A trough of low pressure aloft will likely force a cold front through the viewing area Thursday or Thursday night, bringing drier conditions Friday. Models still differ on the timing of the clearing, but the weather may improve before the start of the next weekend.

