Cooking with Parker Coleman - Chicken Salad on Croissants
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker Coleman joins the Good Morning Show to demonstrate her Chicken Salad on Croissants recipe.
Ingredients
2 cans of Canned chicken 12.5oz / drained
1/2 cup of mayo
1/2 cup sour cream
1 Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning packet
1 cup of Red seedless grapes cut into quarters
1/2 cups of chopped pecans
salt
pepper
Buttered croissants (from local bakery)
Directions
- In a bowl combine the canned chicken, mayo, sour cream, ranch packet, salt, and pepper. Mix well.
- Next, fold in the pecans and grapes.
- Cut the croissants half way through with serrated knife, and scoop some of the mixture on in the middle!!
