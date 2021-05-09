Advertisement

Cooking with Parker Coleman - Chicken Salad on Croissants

By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker Coleman joins the Good Morning Show to demonstrate her Chicken Salad on Croissants recipe.

Ingredients

2 cans of Canned chicken 12.5oz / drained

1/2 cup of mayo

1/2 cup sour cream

1 Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning packet

1 cup of Red seedless grapes cut into quarters

1/2 cups of chopped pecans

salt

pepper

Buttered croissants (from local bakery)

Directions

  1. In a bowl combine the canned chicken, mayo, sour cream, ranch packet, salt, and pepper. Mix well.
  2. Next, fold in the pecans and grapes.
  3. Cut the croissants half way through with serrated knife, and scoop some of the mixture on in the middle!!

