Advertisement

Denver officer shot in the leg; police search for shooter

Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters early Sunday that officers responded to a home on a...
Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters early Sunday that officers responded to a home on a report of a person on a porch who did not belong there.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A Denver officer has been shot in the leg and police are looking for the shooter.

Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters early Sunday that officers responded to a home on a report of a person on a porch who did not belong there.

The shooter opened fire on the officers and one officer was shot in the leg. The officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Thomas says officers have made contact with multiple “individuals of interest,” but the investigation is ongoing.

The area has reopened to the public after a search involving police dogs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 seriously injured in motorcycle crash after hitting bear
The Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to a Saturday evening shooting that left...
One left with serious injuries in Saturday evening shooting
The Florida Highway Patrol said it responded to a serious hit-and-run Saturday evening.
2 left with serious injuries in Saturday night hit-and-run
Shoppers who were hiding in stores exit the Aventura Mall after a shooting left three people...
Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting as shoppers scatter
Leon County Booking Report: May 9, 2021

Latest News

Noah Ruiz, 4, ordered 51 cases of SpongeBob popsicles that cost just under $2,619 using his...
Boy, 4, secretly orders more than $2,600 in SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon
In prerecorded remarks, President Joe Biden joined with his appeal for Americans ages 16 and...
Celebrities push for vaccine equity at Vax Live benefit concert
Police say the shooting happened after a dispute between two to four men broke out. The three...
Manhunt underway after Times Square shooting that injured 3
Romy Vilsaint, 12, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at the hospital. He was allegedly...
Boy, 12, dies after alleged bullying, complaints of head pain from attacks
Police described the 12-year-old's sudden death as suspicious and were investigating claims he...
Police investigating 12-year-old boy's death after alleged bullying, multiple attacks