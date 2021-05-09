ECP now offers a nonstop flight to Philadelphia

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- Those hoping to go to Philadelphia can now hop on a direct flight from ECP.

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport hosted the inaugural arrival from and departure to Philadelphia from ECP Saturday evening.

The route is operated by American Airlines.

Airport officials say the addition of this new flight is a testament to how much not only the airport is growing, but our region as well.

Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan tells us this new flight is only the beginning of the growth the airport is hoping to see over the next few months.

“We are excited about all the growth and all the opportunities for our community and for people to come and visit our great community and beautiful beaches,” McClellan said.

Right now the flight will have nonstop service on Saturdays and starting in June begin to depart every day.

