Advertisement

ECP now offers a nonstop flight to Philadelphia

By Natalie Williams
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: May. 9, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- Those hoping to go to Philadelphia can now hop on a direct flight from ECP.

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport hosted the inaugural arrival from and departure to Philadelphia from ECP Saturday evening.

The route is operated by American Airlines.

Airport officials say the addition of this new flight is a testament to how much not only the airport is growing, but our region as well.

Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan tells us this new flight is only the beginning of the growth the airport is hoping to see over the next few months.

“We are excited about all the growth and all the opportunities for our community and for people to come and visit our great community and beautiful beaches,” McClellan said.

Right now the flight will have nonstop service on Saturdays and starting in June begin to depart every day.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 seriously injured in motorcycle crash after hitting bear
The Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to a Saturday evening shooting that left...
One left with serious injuries in Saturday evening shooting
The Florida Highway Patrol said it responded to a serious hit-and-run Saturday evening.
2 left with serious injuries in Saturday night hit-and-run
Shoppers who were hiding in stores exit the Aventura Mall after a shooting left three people...
Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting as shoppers scatter
Leon County Booking Report: May 9, 2021

Latest News

After a nice weekend, the rain chances will be making a comeback starting Monday. Meteorologist...
Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, May 9
After a nice weekend, the rain chances will be making a comeback starting Monday. Meteorologist...
Charles' Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, May 9
vau
Hispanic graduates share their hardships to pursue higher education
Damascus Hilton Road in Early County will close Monday, May 10, for replacement of the...
Early County road closing as $1.14 million bridge replacement project starts
Striking success: 16-year-old accepted to 14 colleges heading to FAMU