Firefighters battle two-alarm fire in Valdosta

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fire crews are battling a two-alarm fire in Valdosta, according to a Facebook post from the Valdosta Fire Department

Pictures of the flames show what appears to be an apartment building with plumes of smoke billowing up into the air. The scene is at 1415 N St. Augustine Road.

VFD asked the public to avoid the area. The last update came around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night.

