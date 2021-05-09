History comes to life with drive-thru living history festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - History comes to life in Tallahassee.

The 2nd Infantry Regiment of the United States Colored Troops (USCT) hosted a walk-through living history festival over the weekend.

They made changes this year due to COVID-19 as visitors could enjoy the festival from their vehicles.

“We like to say knowing someone’s history is to know it but to see it in living history form you can really perceive it with a little bit more,” said Ret. Sgt. Major Jarvis Rosier, the USCT president and founder.

On Saturday the USCT paid tribute to the emancipation of slaves in Florida by taking visitors back to the 1860s.

“We have some of our USCT cavalry. We have 19th century weavers. A 19th century schoolhouse because the USCT soldiers had freemen that would travel around and some of them educated the soldiers as well as the civilians that joined the military. And on the other end of the park, we have an actual 19th century wedding going on where they’re over there jumping the broom,” said Rosier.

Rosier tells WCTV the time period reflects after the Emancipation Proclamation was passed, allowing African Americans to join the Union Army, a critical time period during the Civil War.

“That transformed the war then it gave African Americans to join the military, join the union army and they were liberated. Now the liberated can become liberators. So, the Emancipation Proclamation was being read right here in Tallahassee on May 20, 1865,” said Rosier.

Tonja Lemon-Webb portrayed Mrs. John Mills, the fictional widow of a Black union soldier.

Her character comes down to Florida and fights for her husband’s pension after he dies in the war.

“According to the US Army there is no record of his death. So, after the war I would fight for a long time for my husband’s pension and that was very typical of the women of color,” said Lemon Webb.

As the reenactors take us back to the past, their mission is to educate, so history does not repeat itself.

“A lot of Americans are unaware that 209,000 soldiers looked like me and looked like the other soldiers that you have here. So it’s very important that we get the information out because if you don’t know where you come from, it’s kind of hard to know where you’re going and where you are,” said Rosier.

“We have a very diverse history here in Florida and we tend to only speak about a few things in our own communities. What’s unique about what we do is that get to cross communities,” said Lemon-Webb.

It’s important to note that the Emancipation Proclamation was read nearly two and a half years after President Lincoln signed it 1863.

It was read by General John McCook on the steps of the Knott House in Tallahassee on May 20th, 1865.

The “Season of Emancipation” events wrap at the end of the month with an Emancipation and Abolitionist Ball.

That event will be held virtually on Saturday, May 22nd.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.