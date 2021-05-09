Advertisement

Leon County Booking Report: May 9, 2021

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from May 8, 2021.

You can view the booking report below or at this link.

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 seriously injured in motorcycle crash after hitting bear
The Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to a Saturday evening shooting that left...
One left with serious injuries in Saturday evening shooting
The Florida Highway Patrol said it responded to a serious hit-and-run Saturday evening.
2 left with serious injuries in Saturday night hit-and-run
Shoppers who were hiding in stores exit the Aventura Mall after a shooting left three people...
Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting as shoppers scatter

Latest News

The Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to a Saturday evening shooting that left...
One left with serious injuries in Saturday evening shooting
Leon County Booking Report: May 8, 2021
A Nashville man was taken into custody after police found narcotics on him, according to the...
Nashville man arrested in Valdosta for narcotics
Damarcus King, 25, was arrested on one count of sex trafficking, one count of lewd or...
FDLE: Panama City sex trafficker arrested in Gadsden County