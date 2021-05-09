Advertisement

Olivia and Liam were most popular baby names of 2020

The Social Security Administration has released its annual list of top baby names.
The Social Security Administration has released its annual list of top baby names.(Source: WFTV/CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Olivia and Liam were the two most popular baby names in America for the second year in a row.

The Social Security Administration released its annual list of top baby names on Friday.

The top 10 girl names in 2020 were:

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Ava
  4. Charlotte
  5. Sophia
  6. Amelia
  7. Isabella
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Harper

The top 10 boy names in 2020 were:

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. William
  6. James
  7. Benjamin
  8. Lucas
  9. Henry
  10. Alexander

Henry hasn’t been among the top 10 boy names in over a century.

The Social Security Administration also revealed the fastest rising names last year.

Zyair was the No. 1 fastest-growing name for boys, and Avayah was the No. 1 fastest-growing name for girls.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 seriously injured in motorcycle crash after hitting bear
The Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to a Saturday evening shooting that left...
One left with serious injuries in Saturday evening shooting
The Florida Highway Patrol said it responded to a serious hit-and-run Saturday evening.
2 left with serious injuries in Saturday night hit-and-run
Shoppers who were hiding in stores exit the Aventura Mall after a shooting left three people...
Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting as shoppers scatter
Leon County Booking Report: May 9, 2021

Latest News

Noah Ruiz, 4, ordered 51 cases of SpongeBob popsicles that cost just under $2,619 using his...
Boy, 4, secretly orders more than $2,600 in SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon
In prerecorded remarks, President Joe Biden joined with his appeal for Americans ages 16 and...
Celebrities push for vaccine equity at Vax Live benefit concert
Police say the shooting happened after a dispute between two to four men broke out. The three...
Manhunt underway after Times Square shooting that injured 3
Romy Vilsaint, 12, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at the hospital. He was allegedly...
Boy, 12, dies after alleged bullying, complaints of head pain from attacks
Police described the 12-year-old's sudden death as suspicious and were investigating claims he...
Police investigating 12-year-old boy's death after alleged bullying, multiple attacks