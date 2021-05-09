One left with serious injuries in Saturday evening shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to a Saturday evening shooting that left one with with serious injuries.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Orange Avenue, just after 10:00 p.m.

TPD said this is an open and active investigation and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

