Advertisement

Police: 3 hit by stray bullets, including 4-year-old girl, in Times Square fight

Police believe two to four men got into an argument in a busy area of Times Square, and during...
Police believe two to four men got into an argument in a busy area of Times Square, and during the dispute, at least one of them fired a gun. Police say bullets struck three innocent bystanders.(Source: CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Police say three people visiting Times Square, including a 4-year-old girl, were injured when gunfire broke out after several men got into an argument.

Investigators with the New York Police Department believe two to four men got into an argument Saturday in a busy area of Times Square, and during the dispute, at least one of them fired a gun.

Police say bullets struck three innocent bystanders in the area who had no relation to each other.

A 4-year-old girl was among those wounded. Police say she was buying toys with her family when she was shot in the leg. She was expected to undergo surgery at the hospital.

According to police, the other two people wounded were a 23-year-old tourist from Rhode Island, who was only in the area because the Statue of Liberty was closed, and a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey, who was hit in the foot.

Police found three shell casings on the scene, but no gun was recovered.

Police released a photo of an individual they are seeking in connection to the Times Square...
Police released a photo of an individual they are seeking in connection to the Times Square shooting.(Source: NYPD via CNN)

The NYPD has released security footage of a person of interest in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Booking Report: May 9, 2021
Jonay Souter, 23, was last seen Saturday in the 2700 block of North Monroe Street.
TPD asking public for help locating missing woman
Face coverings will no longer be required indoors while on campus, Florida State University...
FSU no longer requiring face masks indoors
Damarcus King, 25, was arrested on one count of sex trafficking, one count of lewd or...
FDLE: Panama City sex trafficker arrested in Gadsden County
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the August 2020 shooting that left one...
Third suspect arrested in connection with last year’s fatal Alabama Street shooting

Latest News

COVID-19: Infection rate lower, new variants being monitored
Jennifer Lopez performs at "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" on Sunday, May 2, 2021,...
Vax Live concert raises $302 million, exceeds vaccine goal
An injured school student is transported to a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school...
Death toll soars to 50 in school bombing in Afghan capital
In this April 29, 2021, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March 5B...
China says most rocket debris burned up during reentry over Maldives