Striking success: 16-year-old accepted to 14 colleges heading to FAMU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 16-year-old will be heading to the highest of seven hills this fall. Curtis Lawrence III, will be graduating not only high school, but also college this spring.

In 2014, Lawrence began taking dual enrollment courses at School Without Walls High School and George Washington University. This spring, he will earn his Associates Degree and head to FAMU where he will pursue a double major in computer science and biology as well as a minor in Mandarin.

Lawrence has also been awarded over $1.65 Million in Merit Scholarships. He was also accepted to Howard University, North Carolina A&T University, Morehouse College, Hampton University, Morgan State University, Claflin University, Hutson-Tillotson University, George Washington University, West Virginia Wesleyan, UC Berkeley, the University of Chicago, Yale and Harvard.

Lawrence’s love for education started at a young age. His parents, both educators, instilled the importance of school into he and his younger brother Corey early on, constantly taking them on trips to different museums, colleges, states and countries to expose them to what the world has to offer.

This ultimately set Lawrence up for a chance to choose between these top-tier schools.

Lawrence said FAMU felt like home and explained one of the reasons he wants to be a Rattler: “Especially as a young student having been able to meet other students who also started college early at FAMU, and so I was able to really know that FAMU will provide me with that academic and professional support on top of schooling.”

In the future, Lawrence said he plans to earn his PhD and become a paleontologist.

