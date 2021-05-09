Advertisement

TCAC invites family of Raheem Reeder for a protest to ask for more answers

By Brandon Spencer
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In wake of the recent TPD officer involved shooting on April 8, Tallahassee Community Action Committee, among other organizations, had a rally for Raheem Reeder who was shot and killed that night.

About thirty people came to the TCAC rally for Raheem Reeder Saturday night, the 21 year old who died after TPD says an officer shot and killed him when he was spotted with a gun.

TCAC went as far as to fly Reeder’s family in from Flint, Michigan to be a part of the rally.

“It’s amazing that people that we don’t even know is fighting for my son when we know people who aren’t fighting for him,” said Raheem Reeder’s mom Latonya Watkins.

The Michigan native says she was reluctant to make the trip initially but knew speaking up was bigger than herself.

“Well I decided to come originally to fight for my son but it hit me that if I don’t go and speak now it could be somebody else’s kid,” explained Watkins.

TCAC says they invited miss Watkins because they felt she needed to be in the forefront to talk about her son.

“It’s really important to like have Latonya Watkins down because you always want to put the people who have been impacted, the family that’s been impacted, first,” shared TCAC’s Trish Brown.

Watkins says she just doesn’t want anyone else to hurt the way she is hurting.

“Stand up and fight, and to understand that if we don’t fight then this will constantly and constantly happen and it’s going to be another mother, and another family, somebody else’s son, somebody else’s daughter,” explained Watkins.

The group says they feel like there’s no accountability.

“We need the police to be accountable. It’s the same thing that we’ve been hollering and crying for from the beginning,” exclaimed Brown.

“I just want to know who killed my son. I want to know why. How could you look at somebody’s child and take their life,” Watkins said.

TPD did release the body cam footage from that night, and after it is fully investigated, the case will go in front of a grand jury.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 seriously injured in motorcycle crash after hitting bear
The Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to a Saturday evening shooting that left...
One left with serious injuries in Saturday evening shooting
The Florida Highway Patrol said it responded to a serious hit-and-run Saturday evening.
2 left with serious injuries in Saturday night hit-and-run
Shoppers who were hiding in stores exit the Aventura Mall after a shooting left three people...
Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting as shoppers scatter
Leon County Booking Report: May 9, 2021

Latest News

After a nice weekend, the rain chances will be making a comeback starting Monday. Meteorologist...
Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, May 9
After a nice weekend, the rain chances will be making a comeback starting Monday. Meteorologist...
Charles' Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, May 9
vau
Hispanic graduates share their hardships to pursue higher education
Damascus Hilton Road in Early County will close Monday, May 10, for replacement of the...
Early County road closing as $1.14 million bridge replacement project starts
Striking success: 16-year-old accepted to 14 colleges heading to FAMU