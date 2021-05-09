TCAC invites family of Raheem Reeder for a protest to ask for more answers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In wake of the recent TPD officer involved shooting on April 8, Tallahassee Community Action Committee, among other organizations, had a rally for Raheem Reeder who was shot and killed that night.

About thirty people came to the TCAC rally for Raheem Reeder Saturday night, the 21 year old who died after TPD says an officer shot and killed him when he was spotted with a gun.

TCAC went as far as to fly Reeder’s family in from Flint, Michigan to be a part of the rally.

“It’s amazing that people that we don’t even know is fighting for my son when we know people who aren’t fighting for him,” said Raheem Reeder’s mom Latonya Watkins.

The Michigan native says she was reluctant to make the trip initially but knew speaking up was bigger than herself.

“Well I decided to come originally to fight for my son but it hit me that if I don’t go and speak now it could be somebody else’s kid,” explained Watkins.

TCAC says they invited miss Watkins because they felt she needed to be in the forefront to talk about her son.

“It’s really important to like have Latonya Watkins down because you always want to put the people who have been impacted, the family that’s been impacted, first,” shared TCAC’s Trish Brown.

Watkins says she just doesn’t want anyone else to hurt the way she is hurting.

“Stand up and fight, and to understand that if we don’t fight then this will constantly and constantly happen and it’s going to be another mother, and another family, somebody else’s son, somebody else’s daughter,” explained Watkins.

The group says they feel like there’s no accountability.

“We need the police to be accountable. It’s the same thing that we’ve been hollering and crying for from the beginning,” exclaimed Brown.

“I just want to know who killed my son. I want to know why. How could you look at somebody’s child and take their life,” Watkins said.

TPD did release the body cam footage from that night, and after it is fully investigated, the case will go in front of a grand jury.

