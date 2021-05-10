Advertisement

6-year-old girl fatally shot at San Antonio car club meetup

Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday when some sort of dispute occurred.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was fatally shot at a car club meetup in San Antonio.

The girl was struck by gunfire into the vehicle she was inside, and her mother also had a graze wound.

The child was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police say they have detained a person for questioning but no arrests have been announced.

