Chunk of road shatters windshield after lightning hits I-10

Walton County firefighters say a chunk of the road flew through a pickup truck’s windshield...
Walton County firefighters say a chunk of the road flew through a pickup truck's windshield after lightning hit part of I-10 Monday morning.(Walton County Fire Rescue)
By Pat Mueller
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Walton County firefighters say a chunk of the road flew through a pickup truck’s windshield after lightning hit part of I-10 Monday morning. The unlikely event happened just after 7:30 a.m. near mile marker 81 on eastbound I-10, according to the Walton County Fire Rescue Facebook page.

Both people who were inside the truck were taken to a hospital in the area with injuries.

“Fortunately, most of the bad weather is past us now, but please be careful out there this morning,” WCFR wrote on Facebook. “Slow down and be on the lookout for storm damage and debris in the roadways.”

Posted by Walton County Fire Rescue, Florida on Monday, May 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

