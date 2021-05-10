Chunk of road shatters windshield after lightning hits I-10

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Walton County firefighters say a chunk of the road flew through a pickup truck’s windshield after lightning hit part of I-10 Monday morning. The unlikely event happened just after 7:30 a.m. near mile marker 81 on eastbound I-10, according to the Walton County Fire Rescue Facebook page.

Both people who were inside the truck were taken to a hospital in the area with injuries.

“Fortunately, most of the bad weather is past us now, but please be careful out there this morning,” WCFR wrote on Facebook. “Slow down and be on the lookout for storm damage and debris in the roadways.”

Just after 7:30 AM this morning, WCFR was dispatched to a traffic crash near mile marker 81 eastbound on I-10.... Posted by Walton County Fire Rescue, Florida on Monday, May 10, 2021

