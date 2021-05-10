‘Disruption to fuel deliveries’ causing long lines at pump across Big Bend, South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Filling up your tank across the Big Bend and South Georgia on Monday has been no easy task as gas is in high demand and several gas stations say they’re quickly running out.

Several Circle K stations visited by WCTV Monday were completely sold out: A manager said they don’t know when the next supply will come.

In a statement to WCTV, Circle K said the Colonial Pipeline hack is affecting supply and they’re working to find alternative sources.

“Circle K is seeing some disruption to fuel deliveries due to the ongoing issues with Colonial Pipeline. We are continuing to work with our suppliers to identify and secure alternative sources and regret any inconvenience to our customers,” the statement said in full.

While all of this can sound alarming, Patrick De Hann, Head of Petroleum Analysis at Gas Buddy, says the number one thing to do is not panic.

“I think this is one of the more serious gas situations we have seen if everyone does go out and fill their tanks up, we’re going to deal with a lot more and lot longer duration of outages, and we’ll see an increase in prices as well,” De Hann explained.

Florida Ag. Commissioner Nikki Fried has also released a statement, as well as a video on social media asking motorists to be smart and to not panic buy.

You may hear about potential disruptions to fuel supply, sales, and pricing in Florida.@FDACS is in contact with @EPA, @ENERGY, and the fuel industry. What you can do:



❌Don’t panic-buy gas

❌Don’t hoard gas

❌Don’t form long gas station lines

✅Call 800-HELP-FLA if questions pic.twitter.com/KMWWh3BgCq — Commissioner Nikki Fried (@NikkiFriedFL) May 10, 2021

“FDACS was recently alerted to a potential disruption in the fuel supply impacting the Pensacola region. This specific disruption is due to a company servicing that area that is unable to meet EPA standards on federal gasoline requirements under the Clean Air Act, which must be met annually by May 1. Given the federal regulation of this issue, FDACS immediately contacted the EPA to ensure situational awareness and facilitate direct communication with industry operators. We continue to encourage the company to quickly resolve this issue and mitigate any impact on the community and residents.

“In general, Floridians may expect some fuel pricing and sales issues in the coming days due to several factors. These include the temporary shutdown of a major U.S. fuel pipeline due to a cyberattack, causing fuel to be trucked in to certain regions, as well as a shortage of truck drivers currently affecting both the fuel industry and agriculture industry. FDACS and I are in close, ongoing communication with the EPA, the U.S. Department of Energy, and the petroleum industry regarding this matter, and all partners ask that residents not panic-buy gas, hoard gas, or form long lines at gas stations, as fuel continues to move around our state,” her statement reads.

