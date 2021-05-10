It’s Hurricane Preparedness Week as the season nears

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane season is not far from the view, meaning that the time to start preparing for the season may be now. The National Weather Service declared the week of May 9 National Hurricane Preparedness Week. They have provided a list of things residents should do before a storm develops.

First, residents should determine their risk to hurricane impacts. Live near the coast? Storm surge is a big hazard. Live inland? High winds and freshwater flooding would be the risks.

Next would be to assess one lives an evacuation zone (evacuation zone maps can be found in our hurricane guide). If so, now is the time to determine where to go and how to get there. It could be a friend or relative’s sturdy home that’s farther inland. Also, don’t forget to add family pets in the plan.

Third, residents should assemble a disaster supply kit. Items such as non-perishable food, water, medicine, batteries, non-flammable lighting, and back-up power packs for wireless devices. Be sure to have enough for during and at least three days after the storm.

It’s also important to look through insurance polices to ensure sufficient coverage of one’s home, car, or other valuables. Reminder: Homeowner’s policies usually don’t cover flood damage; therefore, talk to an insurance agent to see if flood insurance would be of benefit.

Prepping one’s home is essential to minimize damage to a home - making sure it’s in good shape and up to code. Have window shutters, metal panels or plywood ready to be placed on the windows before a storm hits. It’s also good to check the garage door, an easy point of entry for the wind, to ensure that it has handle the higher winds.

Also, check on neighbors that are vulnerable such as the elderly. Assist those with prepping for the storm, or that may need help evacuating.

Finally, have a written plan on what to do. Making a list of things to do just before a disaster is not ideal. Making sound decisions is hard when stress is high, and planing well ahead of time makes one feel in more control.

Taking these steps can help with preparing for the hurricane season.

