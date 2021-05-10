Advertisement

Kidnapper wanted out of Alabama arrested in Madison County after 2-state chase

Ezekiel Vang (left), 21, is expected to face kidnapping charges in the abduction of 16-year-old...
Ezekiel Vang (left), 21, is expected to face kidnapping charges in the abduction of 16-year-old Jada Varner (right).(Seminole County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff and WTVY News Team
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Fla. (WCTV/WTVY) - The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man in connection to an AMBER Alert out of Geneva County, Alabama, early Monday morning in Madison County.

Ezekiel Vang, 21, is expected to face kidnapping charges in the abduction of 16-year-old Jada Varner.

Officers from multiple agencies captured Vang around 1:23 a.m. Monday after he led police on a two-state chase that began in Brooks County, Georgia, and ended near Greenville, Florida. Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said he has received unconfirmed reports that Vang may have shot at officers.

FHP’s crash report says Varner suffered serious injuries in the crash, but according to Helms, Varner is safe now.

“She will be okay,” he says.

The sheriff theorizes that Vang had hidden near Varner’s home on Sunday and waited for her to arrive. When she did, Vang kidnapped her at gunpoint as horrified family members looked on.

This is apparently not Vang’s first run-in with the law. Helms tells WTVY that he had protection orders sought against him in Wisconsin due to domestic violence threats or allegations.

Vang could face charges, possibly in three other states, related to Varner’s abduction.

Helms is thankful to all agencies that assisted.

The following agencies helped FHP make the arrest:

  • Georgia State Patrol
  • Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office
  • Brooks County Sheriff’s Office
  • Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
  • Madison County Sheriff’s Office
  • Madison COunty Correctional K-9 Team
  • Hamilton County Correctional K-9 Team

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 seriously injured in motorcycle crash after hitting bear
The Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to a Saturday evening shooting that left...
One left with serious injuries in Orange Avenue shooting
The Florida Highway Patrol said it responded to a serious hit-and-run Saturday evening.
2 left with serious injuries in Saturday night hit-and-run
Shoppers who were hiding in stores exit the Aventura Mall after a shooting left three people...
Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting as shoppers scatter

Latest News

Leon County Booking Report: May 10, 2021
The Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to a Saturday evening shooting that left...
One left with serious injuries in Orange Avenue shooting
Leon County Booking Report: May 9, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: May 8, 2021