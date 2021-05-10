Kidnapper wanted out of Alabama arrested in Madison County after 2-state chase

GREENVILLE, Fla. (WCTV/WTVY) - The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man in connection to an AMBER Alert out of Geneva County, Alabama, early Monday morning in Madison County.

Ezekiel Vang, 21, is expected to face kidnapping charges in the abduction of 16-year-old Jada Varner.

Officers from multiple agencies captured Vang around 1:23 a.m. Monday after he led police on a two-state chase that began in Brooks County, Georgia, and ended near Greenville, Florida. Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said he has received unconfirmed reports that Vang may have shot at officers.

FHP’s crash report says Varner suffered serious injuries in the crash, but according to Helms, Varner is safe now.

“She will be okay,” he says.

The sheriff theorizes that Vang had hidden near Varner’s home on Sunday and waited for her to arrive. When she did, Vang kidnapped her at gunpoint as horrified family members looked on.

This is apparently not Vang’s first run-in with the law. Helms tells WTVY that he had protection orders sought against him in Wisconsin due to domestic violence threats or allegations.

Vang could face charges, possibly in three other states, related to Varner’s abduction.

Helms is thankful to all agencies that assisted.

The following agencies helped FHP make the arrest:

Georgia State Patrol

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office

Brooks County Sheriff’s Office

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Madison COunty Correctional K-9 Team

Hamilton County Correctional K-9 Team

