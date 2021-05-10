LIST: Coronavirus relief dollars heading to the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Monday the allocation of $350 billion in emergency coronavirus relief funds for state, local, territorial and Tribal governments across the country. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan passed earlier in 2021.

Below you’ll see how much money counties in the WCTV viewing area are receiving.

BIG BEND (Florida’s state total = $8,816,581,838.70)

Leon County: $57,024,862 Tallahassee: $46,468,128 (Note: separate from county’s dollars)

Wakulla County: $6,553,405

Gadsden County: $8,868,920

Liberty County: $1,622,667

Franklin County: $4,535,270

Jackson County: $9,015,375

Calhoun County: $1,202,141

Jefferson County: $2,767,118

Madison County: $3,592,048

Hamilton County: $2,802,470

Suwannee County: $8,627,482

Lafayette County: $1,635,875

Taylor County: $4,189,525

SOUTH GEORGIA (Georgia’s state total = $4,853,535,459.70)

Lowndes County: $22,804,739 Valdosta: $16,254,692 (Note: separate from county’s dollars)

Thomas County: $8,634,086

Grady County: $4,784,671

Decatur County: $5,128,667

Seminole County: $1,571,388

Early County: $1,979,288

Miller County: $1,110,654

Baker County: $590,096

Mithcell County: $4,246,631

Colquitt County: $8,857,265

Cook County: $3,354,495

Brooks County: $3,002,341

Lanier County: $2,024,546

Clinch County: $1,285,469

Echols County: $778,119

According to the Department of Treasury’s release, the recovery funds are to be used in the following ways:

Support public health expenditures, by funding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, and certain public health and safety staff.

Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, including economic harms to workers, households, small businesses, impacted industries, and the public sector.

Replace lost public sector revenue, using this funding to provide government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue experienced due to the pandemic.

Provide premium pay for essential workers, offering additional support to those who have borne and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical infrastructure sectors.

Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, making necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water, support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and to expand access to broadband internet.

