LIST: Coronavirus relief dollars heading to the Big Bend and South Georgia
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Monday the allocation of $350 billion in emergency coronavirus relief funds for state, local, territorial and Tribal governments across the country. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan passed earlier in 2021.
Below you’ll see how much money counties in the WCTV viewing area are receiving.
BIG BEND (Florida’s state total = $8,816,581,838.70)
- Leon County: $57,024,862
- Tallahassee: $46,468,128 (Note: separate from county’s dollars)
- Wakulla County: $6,553,405
- Gadsden County: $8,868,920
- Liberty County: $1,622,667
- Franklin County: $4,535,270
- Jackson County: $9,015,375
- Calhoun County: $1,202,141
- Jefferson County: $2,767,118
- Madison County: $3,592,048
- Hamilton County: $2,802,470
- Suwannee County: $8,627,482
- Lafayette County: $1,635,875
- Taylor County: $4,189,525
SOUTH GEORGIA (Georgia’s state total = $4,853,535,459.70)
- Lowndes County: $22,804,739
- Valdosta: $16,254,692 (Note: separate from county’s dollars)
- Thomas County: $8,634,086
- Grady County: $4,784,671
- Decatur County: $5,128,667
- Seminole County: $1,571,388
- Early County: $1,979,288
- Miller County: $1,110,654
- Baker County: $590,096
- Mithcell County: $4,246,631
- Colquitt County: $8,857,265
- Cook County: $3,354,495
- Brooks County: $3,002,341
- Lanier County: $2,024,546
- Clinch County: $1,285,469
- Echols County: $778,119
According to the Department of Treasury’s release, the recovery funds are to be used in the following ways:
- Support public health expenditures, by funding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, and certain public health and safety staff.
- Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, including economic harms to workers, households, small businesses, impacted industries, and the public sector.
- Replace lost public sector revenue, using this funding to provide government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue experienced due to the pandemic.
- Provide premium pay for essential workers, offering additional support to those who have borne and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical infrastructure sectors.
- Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, making necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water, support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and to expand access to broadband internet.
