Advertisement

LIST: Coronavirus relief dollars heading to the Big Bend and South Georgia

American Rescue Plan
American Rescue Plan(Point of View)
By Pat Mueller
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Monday the allocation of $350 billion in emergency coronavirus relief funds for state, local, territorial and Tribal governments across the country. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan passed earlier in 2021.

Below you’ll see how much money counties in the WCTV viewing area are receiving.

BIG BEND (Florida’s state total = $8,816,581,838.70)

  • Leon County: $57,024,862
    • Tallahassee: $46,468,128 (Note: separate from county’s dollars)
  • Wakulla County: $6,553,405
  • Gadsden County: $8,868,920
  • Liberty County: $1,622,667
  • Franklin County: $4,535,270
  • Jackson County: $9,015,375
  • Calhoun County: $1,202,141
  • Jefferson County: $2,767,118
  • Madison County: $3,592,048
  • Hamilton County: $2,802,470
  • Suwannee County: $8,627,482
  • Lafayette County: $1,635,875
  • Taylor County: $4,189,525

SOUTH GEORGIA (Georgia’s state total = $4,853,535,459.70)

  • Lowndes County: $22,804,739
    • Valdosta: $16,254,692 (Note: separate from county’s dollars)
  • Thomas County: $8,634,086
  • Grady County: $4,784,671
  • Decatur County: $5,128,667
  • Seminole County: $1,571,388
  • Early County: $1,979,288
  • Miller County: $1,110,654
  • Baker County: $590,096
  • Mithcell County: $4,246,631
  • Colquitt County: $8,857,265
  • Cook County: $3,354,495
  • Brooks County: $3,002,341
  • Lanier County: $2,024,546
  • Clinch County: $1,285,469
  • Echols County: $778,119

According to the Department of Treasury’s release, the recovery funds are to be used in the following ways:

  • Support public health expenditures, by funding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, and certain public health and safety staff.
  • Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, including economic harms to workers, households, small businesses, impacted industries, and the public sector.
  • Replace lost public sector revenue, using this funding to provide government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue experienced due to the pandemic.
  • Provide premium pay for essential workers, offering additional support to those who have borne and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical infrastructure sectors.
  • Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, making necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water, support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and to expand access to broadband internet.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 seriously injured in motorcycle crash after hitting bear
Ezekiel Vang (left), 21, is expected to face kidnapping charges in the abduction of 16-year-old...
Kidnapper wanted out of Alabama arrested in Madison County after 2-state chase
The Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to a Saturday evening shooting that left...
One left with serious injuries in Orange Avenue shooting
The Florida Highway Patrol said it responded to a serious hit-and-run Saturday evening.
2 left with serious injuries in Saturday night hit-and-run
Shoppers who were hiding in stores exit the Aventura Mall after a shooting left three people...
Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting as shoppers scatter

Latest News

The top-seeded Florida State Seminoles soccer team defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 3-1,...
Seminoles go perfect in PK’s to cement 11th College Cup appearance
An Oahu resident purchases plywood at the local City Mill hardware store to cover up the...
It’s Hurricane Preparedness Week as the season nears
‘Disruption to fuel deliveries’ causing long lines at pump across Big Bend, South Georgia
Zachary Wester Trial Day 1: Witness testimony begins
Theme park loophole creates opportunity to skirt social media censorship bill