Residents push back against proposed rezoning of Blair Stone and Miccosukee Road intersection

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A proposed rezoning and possible development at the northeast corner of Miccosukee and Blair Stone roads has some neighbors upset.

City Commissioners will vote on Wednesday whether to rezone 2.47 acres on the corner from office residential to general commercial; the Planning Commission voted 5-0 to approve the rezoning.

According to the agenda item, the office residential designation allows office, residential, and limits commercial to business parks and multi-story mixed-use developments. The general commercial zoning allows retail commercial, professional, office, community, and recreational facilities.

The proposed project on the site would be a Tom Thumb convenience store and “casual restaurant.”

Residents say the proposed project is incompatible and unnecessary.

Erin Sologaistoa has lived in the Miccosukee Hills neighborhood for 15 years; she’s lived in Tallahassee for 30 years total. She heard about the project in early April.

“I’m concerned about our bike trails, bike lanes, and walking places. Putting a big old commercial convenience store and gas station could deter people from using it as much,” said Sologaistoa. “I am hoping the Commissioners will think about this and decide we don’t need another convenience store gas station at that location; within a half mile radius of there, we’ve got five or six other gas stations.”

Sologaistoa is especially concerned about the environmental impact.

“I’m very concerned about the diesel fumes. We smell some diesel fumes from the County facility but it’s limited to about 30 minutes in the mornings. This, on the other hand, would be 24/7 potentially,” she said.

Other residents argue a gas station in the area is not needed.

“There are actually seven gas stations with mini-marts attached within a mile radius of that spot,” said longtime Brookwood Drive resident Virginia Satterfield.

Kirsten Olsen has lived in the area since 2005; she’s concerned the development could change the nature of the area.

“The gas pumps are going to be brightly lit, that’s going to be lit all the time. There’s always going to be people coming and going, so there’s going to be a lot of noise, a lot of fumes,” said Olsen. “The Blair Stone Miccosukee intersection does have some office buildings around it, but the rest of this area is all residential.”

Current renderings for the project attached to the agenda item do not show gas pumps, but residents have other concerns as well.

Satterfield argues the zoning change would go against previous Commission direction.

“This would completely change what they promised to do. Because it would slow down traffic on Miccosukee and Blair Stone because people would be turning in and out of this kind of project,” said Satterfield.

Florida Cancer Specialists, the FDLE employee entrance, and a Leon County Public Works building are all on or near the corner; the residents argue it’s the 24 hour nature of this business that would be a problem, not just the gas station.

“An office building would be fine,” added Satterfield.

The hearing for the rezoning will take place at Wednesday’s City Commission meeting.

City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox pushed for a delay earlier in the year on the hearing to allow residents more time to learn about the proposed rezoning. The City Commission voted at the April 21 meeting to schedule the hearing for the rezoning.

Williams-Cox says she’s ready to hear from residents.

“I have no preconceived notions, no decision on which way to go,” said Williams-Cox. “I really want this to be a neighborhood decision, because it will impact their neighborhood.”

According to the agenda item, the property was rezoned from C2 to OR2 in 2017 to develop the new Tallahassee Orthopedic Center, but that developer changed plans. The owner of the property now wants to return to C2 zoning.

In its decision, the Planning Commission noted that since the rezoning would be a return to what was approved in the 2016 Comprehensive Plan Amendment, it’s consistent. If approved, the rezoning has “no change in allowed residential density and non-residential intensity.”

WCTV has reached out to the attorney representing the developer on the project but has not yet heard back.

In the meeting minutes for the Planning Commission, staff writes:

“The agent for the rezoning reiterated the consistency of the rezoning with the Comprehensive Plan and Land Development regulations and further indicated that many of the neighbors’ concerns were site plan issues. The project manager confirmed that any development on the site would meet site plan requirements.”

