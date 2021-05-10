Advertisement

Seminoles go perfect in PK’s to cement 11th College Cup appearance

The top-seeded Florida State Seminoles soccer team defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 3-1, in Cary, North Carolina in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2020 NCAA women’s soccer tournament.(Florida State Athletics)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - College Cups have become easy to take for granted over at the Seminole Soccer Complex.

This past weekend, Florida State clinched a spot in its 11th Final Four after a nail-biting victory over the Duke Blue Devils, but the win itself may be tougher than the previous two times FSU and Duke met this season.

It took extra time and penalty kicks for the Noles to finally dispatch the Dukies and they did so without missing a single PK.

Duke missed their first and FSU went perfect from there.

When asked about if that initial miss took the pressure off his squad, head coach Mark Krikorian said no matter what, penalty kicks are still a lot of stress.

“I think when that penalty taker steps up to that line and puts the ball down, I think they’re feeling a great deal of pressure to know they need to step up and stick it in the back of the net so maybe it makes it a little bit easier but I’m not sure it makes it that much easier,” he said.

FSU is one of three ACC teams in this year’s College Cup, along with their semifinal opponent Virginia and North Carolina, who will face off against the 11th-seeded Santa Clara.

Both games are slated for Thursday with the title game set for Monday.

