Advertisement

Tropical storm forms in Eastern Pacific: Earliest storm on record for the region

Tropical Storm Andres
Tropical Storm Andres(WCTV PINPOINT WEATHER CENTER)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Andres formed on Sunday, May 9 in the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico.

Meteorologists say the storm formed Sunday with winds of 35 mph, and is not expected to impact any land.

The storm’s formation marks the earliest recorded storm in history for the Eastern Pacific region, beating out the previous record of Tropical Depression Adrian in 2017 on May 10th.

The Eastern Pacific Hurricane season officially gets underway Saturday, May 15th.

WCTV Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says that even though this storm now holds the record for the earliest storm to form in the Eastern Pacific, this does not serve as an indicator as to what we could expect in the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 seriously injured in motorcycle crash after hitting bear
Ezekiel Vang (left), 21, is expected to face kidnapping charges in the abduction of 16-year-old...
Kidnapper wanted out of Alabama arrested in Madison County after 2-state chase
The Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to a Saturday evening shooting that left...
One left with serious injuries in Orange Avenue shooting
The Florida Highway Patrol said it responded to a serious hit-and-run Saturday evening.
2 left with serious injuries in Saturday night hit-and-run
Shoppers who were hiding in stores exit the Aventura Mall after a shooting left three people...
Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting as shoppers scatter

Latest News

The top-seeded Florida State Seminoles soccer team defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 3-1,...
Seminoles go perfect in PK’s to cement 11th College Cup appearance
An Oahu resident purchases plywood at the local City Mill hardware store to cover up the...
It’s Hurricane Preparedness Week as the season nears
‘Disruption to fuel deliveries’ causing long lines at pump across Big Bend, South Georgia
Zachary Wester Trial Day 1: Witness testimony begins
Theme park loophole creates opportunity to skirt social media censorship bill