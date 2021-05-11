Advertisement

Boy, 6, realizes dream of being UPS driver after battle with cancer

By KMAX/KOVR Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:20 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - Given the chance to make a wish, a 6-year-old California boy who battled leukemia chose to be a UPS driver and spent the day delivering packages.

Mateo Toscano, 6, arrived in luxury Thursday as he pulled up with his family in a limousine for his Make-a-Wish request. His wish to be a delivery driver had to be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it finally came to fruition with community support.

Mateo received his very own mini UPS truck, decked out with decals, and boxes ready for distribution. The 6-year-old, who has battled leukemia since 2017, has loved mail and delivery drivers since he was young and always wanted to be one.

Mateo’s Wish = HOPE delivered ☑️! Our 💙s are full after an incredible day following along as 6-year-old leukemia...

Posted by Make-A-Wish America on Friday, May 7, 2021

“The truck is a reality. He’s delivering stuff,” said Mateo’s mom, Cynthia Toscano. “It’s a nice conclusion to his journey.”

Mateo’s mission for the day was to deliver plenty of packages downtown. He made a stop at Stockton’s City Hall, where he met Mayor Kevin Lincoln. Lincoln dedicated the day to Mateo, proclaiming it #MateoDeliversHope Day.

“He’s an inspiration for just everyone. There’s hope, and your dreams do come true,” Lincoln said.

Mateo was happy to be a part of doing what he loves most, sharing smiles with each box. He says he likes unwrapping packages to see what’s inside.

His shift ended with a delivery of flowers to his mom and grandma.

Copyright 2021 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump
‘Disruption to fuel deliveries’ causing long lines at pump across Big Bend, South Georgia
Ezekiel Vang (left), 21, is expected to face kidnapping charges in the abduction of 16-year-old...
Kidnapper wanted out of Alabama arrested in Madison County after 2-state chase
Walton County firefighters say a chunk of the road flew through a pickup truck’s windshield...
Chunk of road shatters windshield after lightning hits I-10
In this Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about his environmental budget at...
DeSantis signs bill on gun regulations
Former deputy Zachary Wester is accused of planting drugs on people during traffic stops.
Zachary Wester Trial Day 1: Witness testimony begins

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, three of Deepwater Wind's five turbines stand in the...
Offshore wind project seen as key to clean energy gets OK
A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential...
Israel closes Tel Aviv airport after rocket fire from Gaza
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
After Colonial pipeline attack, maneuvers to avert shortages
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
Medicare requires nursing homes to report COVID vaccinations
People view a makeshift memorial on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Atlanta. Robert Aaron Long, a...
Prosecutor plans to seek death penalty in Atlanta spa shootings