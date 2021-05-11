Advertisement

FAMU announces return to ‘pre-COVID-19 classroom capacity’ for upcoming year

Florida A&M University
Florida A&M University(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University President Dr. Larry Robinson says the school is anticipating a “return to pre-COVID-19 classroom capacity” for the 2021/22 academic year.

“Florida A&M University (FAMU) looks forward to welcoming everyone back to our campuses for a successful 2021-2022 academic year,” Dr. Robinson’s statement reads. “We strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated at our COVID-19 vaccination site located at our Al Lawson Multipurpose Center and Teaching Gymnasium, or wherever available, as part of our effort to protect and minimize the number of COVID-19 cases on campus and in our communities. Beginning summer semester, FAMU recommends that face coverings be used indoors. As part of the State University System of Florida, FAMU joins all 12 public universities in anticipation of a return to pre-COVID-19 classroom capacity and operations for the upcoming academic year.”

Last week, the State University System announced all 12 public universities are anticipating a return to pre-COVID-19 operation of the school year.

