GBI assisting Cairo Police in death investigation

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they are assisting the Cairo Police Department in a death investigation.

Officials say on Saturday, CPD was called to a report of gunshots in the area of the 800 block of 8th Street NW where officers arrived and discovered Derrick Herring, a 56-year-old male, who had been shot to death near the roadway.

Authorities say Herring’s death is being investigated as a homicide and an investigation is active and ongoing.

GBI says Herring’s body has been taken to the GBI Crime Lab where an autopsy will be performed.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, you are urged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090 or the Cairo Police Department at 229-378-3096. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online by clicking here or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

