Advertisement

GBI assisting Cairo Police in death investigation

Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) logo and crime scene tape
Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they are assisting the Cairo Police Department in a death investigation.

Officials say on Saturday, CPD was called to a report of gunshots in the area of the 800 block of 8th Street NW where officers arrived and discovered Derrick Herring, a 56-year-old male, who had been shot to death near the roadway.

Authorities say Herring’s death is being investigated as a homicide and an investigation is active and ongoing.

GBI says Herring’s body has been taken to the GBI Crime Lab where an autopsy will be performed.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, you are urged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090 or the Cairo Police Department at 229-378-3096. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online by clicking here or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump
‘Disruption to fuel deliveries’ causing long lines at pump across Big Bend, South Georgia
Ezekiel Vang (left), 21, is expected to face kidnapping charges in the abduction of 16-year-old...
Kidnapper wanted out of Alabama arrested in Madison County after 2-state chase
The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene of an apparent bicycle crash that has closed...
Tallahassee Police: Bicyclist suffers life threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle
Search committee narrows field of candidates for Florida State University president to 9
Leon County Booking Report: May 11, 2021

Latest News

Double Kwik gas station stores are limiting customers to $30 only for gas in Eastern Kentucky.
Gov. Desantis declares State of Emergency over pipeline hack
Dangerous Hurricane Dorian is seen via satellite at daybreak.
FSU meteorology professor receives NASA award
Tallahassee parent says they’ll let son get vaccinated with new Pfizer age approval
Zachary Wester trial day 2: Witness testimony continues
Tallahassee parent says they’ll let son get vaccinated with new Pfizer age approval