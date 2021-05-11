Advertisement

Gov. Kemp temporarily suspends state gas tax

(NBC12)
By WALB News 10
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Governor Brian Kemp has signed an executive order temporarily suspending the gas tax in Georgia.

The executive order is in light of the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack.

Kemp also announced the state will be increasing weight limits for trucks transporting fuel, providing more supply for stations as they receive deliveries.

The executive order also further prohibits price gouging.

“My office has been in close contact with company and industry officials since we first learned of the Colonial cyber attack over the weekend,” Kemp said. “Unfortunately, extensive media coverage has caused people to panic which has resulted in higher gas prices. We are taking action to relieve some of the cost burden from Georgians as Colonial recovers by suspending fuel taxes, increasing the weight limit for supply trucks, and prohibiting price gouging.”

Kemp said his office expects these measures to be temporary as “Colonial plans to be fully up and running later this week.”

“There is no need to rush to the gas station to fill up every tank you have and hoard gas. With the measures we have taken today, I am hopeful we can get more supply to stations and get through to this weekend when we hope Colonial will return to normal,” the governor said.

The full executive order can be seen below or by clicking here.

