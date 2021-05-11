Advertisement

Grandmother killed in hit-and-run leaving church on Mother’s Day

By WLS Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEN, Ill. (WLS) - Police are searching for several suspects after a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle that left a 62-year-old grandmother dead on Mother’s Day.

Annette Odneal, 62, was leaving church Sunday afternoon in her SUV when police say a driver in a stolen Dodge Charger slammed into her vehicle at a high rate of speed. Odneal, a recently retired nurse, was killed.

Her husband, Obie Odneal, is heartbroken.

Annette Odneal, 62, was a recently retired nurse and devoted member of her church. She is being...
Annette Odneal, 62, was a recently retired nurse and devoted member of her church. She is being remembered for working tirelessly to help others.(Source: Family photos, WLS via CNN)

“My kids, my son, my daughter and my grandkids, she won’t ever see them grow up and be grown… It’s horrible. It’s just horrible. They tore the family apart,” he said through sobs.

Home security video shows the alleged suspects ran from the scene after the crash. One of them was hurt and was being carried by the others. That injured suspect was apparently taken to a hospital then taken into police custody.

Annette Odneal’s family wants justice for her and to know why the suspects took off and left her to die.

“My sister was a loving person, and she always helped people. I don’t believe that she deserved for those guys to leave the scene like they did,” said the victim’s brother, Kenneth Williams.

Police are still looking for three other people involved in the crash. The stolen vehicle was recovered.

“I just hope you turn yourself in because really, you took somebody away from me,” Obie Odneal said.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump
‘Disruption to fuel deliveries’ causing long lines at pump across Big Bend, South Georgia
Ezekiel Vang (left), 21, is expected to face kidnapping charges in the abduction of 16-year-old...
Kidnapper wanted out of Alabama arrested in Madison County after 2-state chase
Walton County firefighters say a chunk of the road flew through a pickup truck’s windshield...
Chunk of road shatters windshield after lightning hits I-10
In this Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about his environmental budget at...
DeSantis signs bill on gun regulations
Former deputy Zachary Wester is accused of planting drugs on people during traffic stops.
Zachary Wester Trial Day 1: Witness testimony begins

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, three of Deepwater Wind's five turbines stand in the...
Offshore wind project seen as key to clean energy gets OK
A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential...
Israel closes Tel Aviv airport after rocket fire from Gaza
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
After Colonial pipeline attack, maneuvers to avert shortages
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
Medicare requires nursing homes to report COVID vaccinations
People view a makeshift memorial on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Atlanta. Robert Aaron Long, a...
Prosecutor plans to seek death penalty in Atlanta spa shootings