Leon County Schools invests $1.5M in summer programs to prevent ‘COVID slide’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools says it is investing $1.5 million so it can offer eight different five-week programs this summer to help students stay on top of their studies.

LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna says the #Summer850 plan was created to make sure no student falls behind, especially considering the challenges COVID-19 created.

“Across our country, some students have been more negatively impacted than others by this horrific pandemic,” said Hanna. “Summer 850 is another example of our district rising to the challenge to ensure the future success of our students.”

The different programs target a range of grade levels, and each one was crafted to keep students up to speed for academic success next school year, the press release says. Most of the programs will be available during a five-week period in June and July, but the program lengths do vary, LCS says.

Individual schools will identify the students who need to participate in the program, the release says. LCS will provide complimentary breakfast, lunch and transportation for the program.

Here are the different programs LCS is offering as part of the #Summer850 plan:

Pre-Kindergarten VPK is available to any family who has not used their VPK certificate Expanded sites (ECPDC and Wesson) Will feature targeted instruction & face-to-face learning with proper protocols Free for students 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Kindergarten Schools will partner with the LCS Foundation to provide backpacks and activities for rising kindergarten students

First through fifth grade Rising first through fifth graders Targeted academic support for students who are one or more years below grade level Face-to-face learning Beyond the bell/learning from home activities Can participate in Extended Day Enrichment Programs (EDEP) pending availability; sliding scale for fees depending on the school site

Rising sixth-graders Opportunities for rising sixth-graders to participate in orientation style programs on campus Can still participate at elementary school EDEP

Sixth through eighth grade Learning recovery for core courses at every school Targeted student focus: Students with one to three F’s: Q. 4 and June Program Participation Students with four or more F’s: Summer and Transition Program participation (transportation provided) Free for students and families

Ninth through 12th grade Learning recovery for all credit deficiencies June Recovery program Partnering with ACE for credit recovery in June and July on each school campus Free for students and families

Extended Day Enrichment Programs (EDEP) Traditional summer camp experience Sliding scale for fees

21st Century Selected school sites Participation is free Space is limited and school-specific Includes free breakfast and lunch 60 minutes of academic instruction integrating science and math and social studies and ELA



