McDonald’s changing its coffee cups to promote COVID-19 vaccines

By CNN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(CNN) – McDonald’s is teaming up with the White House to spread the message on COVID-19 vaccinations.

The fast-food chain is redesigning its coffee cups to feature the slogan “We Can Do This,” which was created by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

It will be printed on roughly 50 million cups.

McDonald's plans to promote COVID-19 vaccines with redesigned coffee cups.(Source: McDonald's via CNN)

The cups will also feature the website address vaccines.gov, where people can go to find nearby appointments and gather safety information.

Customers should start seeing the redesigned cups in July.

The promotion is slated to last several weeks.

