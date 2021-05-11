Advertisement

Tallahassee parent says they’ll let son get vaccinated with new Pfizer age approval

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Pfizer vaccine is now approved for those aged 12-15, but will parents allow their children to get vaccinated?

It’s safe to say that the same concerns most people have had about getting the COVID vaccine for themselves are held for people when it comes to their children, but they are leaning more towards getting their children vaccinated and reaching herd immunity.

“The few problems that they had with other people and other companies, and I just didn’t know you know,” said Lorett Ingram. “So, when I heard better things about Moderna, I decided, you know, I need to go.

“I would wait a little bit and see how that goes,” Ingram continued.

In Southwest Georgia, Public Health District Director Dr. Charles Ruis says this new announcement furthers the push to herd immunity and is strongly encouraging parents to do their part.

“Anything that’s done that moves us in that direction is good news, even if it’s a small step,” Dr. Ruis explained.

After receiving her second dose of the Moderna vaccine, Ingram says she feels good about doing her part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and she wants the same protection for her son.

”If all goes well, then of course we’re going to get it because we want to stop the spread,” she said.

Dr. Ruis shared that in the weeks to come, we could possibly see the Moderna vaccine also be approved for the 12-15 age group and, as early as the fall, we could see that eligibility drop again to those as young as two-years-old.

Ruis also said Southwest Ga. public health departments will start offering the Pfizer vaccine in the next few weeks, making all three brands of the vaccine available upon request.

