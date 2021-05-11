Tallahassee Police: Bicyclist suffers life threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An adult male bicyclist has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car at the intersection at Varsity Drive and Lake Bradford Road, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.
TPD says the incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The intersection was closed for a period of time but was reopened just before 6 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.