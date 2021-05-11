Advertisement

Tallahassee Police: Bicyclist suffers life threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle

The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene of an apparent bicycle crash that has closed...
The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene of an apparent bicycle crash that has closed the intersection at Varsity Drive and Lake Bradford Road.(Jacob Murphey | WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An adult male bicyclist has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car at the intersection at Varsity Drive and Lake Bradford Road, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD says the incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The intersection was closed for a period of time but was reopened just before 6 p.m.

