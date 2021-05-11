Tallahassee Police: Bicyclist suffers life threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An adult male bicyclist has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car at the intersection at Varsity Drive and Lake Bradford Road, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD says the incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The intersection was closed for a period of time but was reopened just before 6 p.m.

The intersection will remain closed as the investigation continues. Motorists are urged to avoid the area. — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) May 11, 2021

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call TPD at 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS. — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) May 11, 2021

