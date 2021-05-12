78-year-old nursing aide student redefines college experience

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A 78-year-old college student is redefining what it means to have a “senior moment.”

One month before her 79th birthday, Helen King just completed her very first semester at Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC).

King said college was not a consideration when she was younger.

However, after a decade into retirement, she figured it was time to take on a new task.

After a lifetime of caring for others, joining the healthcare field felt like a natural fit and King soon registered for SRTC’s certified nursing aide program.

And to cap off a successful first semester of college, King passed the National Nurse Aide Assessment Program exam on her first attempt.

