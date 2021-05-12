Advertisement

78-year-old nursing aide student redefines college experience

One month before her 79th birthday, Helen King just completed her very first semester at...
One month before her 79th birthday, Helen King just completed her very first semester at Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC).(Southern Regional Technical College)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A 78-year-old college student is redefining what it means to have a “senior moment.”

One month before her 79th birthday, Helen King just completed her very first semester at Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC).

King said college was not a consideration when she was younger.

However, after a decade into retirement, she figured it was time to take on a new task.

After a lifetime of caring for others, joining the healthcare field felt like a natural fit and King soon registered for SRTC’s certified nursing aide program.

And to cap off a successful first semester of college, King passed the National Nurse Aide Assessment Program exam on her first attempt.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump
‘Disruption to fuel deliveries’ causing long lines at pump across Big Bend, South Georgia
The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene of an apparent bicycle crash that has closed...
Tallahassee Police: Bicyclist suffers life threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle
Ezekiel Vang (left), 21, is expected to face kidnapping charges in the abduction of 16-year-old...
Kidnapper wanted out of Alabama arrested in Madison County after 2-state chase
Freddy Marquez kisses the head of his wife, Nubia Marquez, near the scene where her mother and...
Man killed 6, self at Colorado party after not being invited
Leon County Booking Report: May 11, 2021

Latest News

The Taylor County High School JROTC team participated in their first ever national drill team...
Taylor County High School ROTC students place 10th in state at national drill team competition
The South Georgia Judicial Circuit sentenced two men as courts began to resume trial, according...
2 sentenced in South Ga. Judicial Circuit
One person has died in a “terrible” accident involving “an explosion” on Highway 84 West near...
1 dead in accident ‘involving explosion’ on Highway 84 West
Twelve families were displaced after this weekend’s fire in a Valdosta apartment complex.
38 people displaced after weekend apartment fire in Valdosta
DCSO deputy killed in line of duty honored during National Police Week