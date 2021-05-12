Capital City Amphitheater to return to full capacity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Capital City Amphitheater has been approved to return to full capacity, according to a Wednesday press release.

Full seating and many holds in the reserved section at the Cascades Park venue will begin with the JJ Grey & Mofro show on September 10.

Boz Scaggs and Jamey Johnson are also set to perform at the Amphitheater later this year.

