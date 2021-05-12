Advertisement

Chipola College gets $1.3 million in funding for student mentoring program

By Katie Bente
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chipola College’s Student Support Services Trio Program helps mentor students from enrollment all the way through graduation. Members do everything from tutoring students to guiding them on how to handle interviews for future job opportunities.

College leaders said the $1.3 million will go towards hiring more staff for the program.

Chipola College Sophomore and Social Coordinator for Trio Rayana Watford said the program has been a game-changer in her college career.

“They have helped me a lot through the two years that I’ve been here and they’re just very supportive of all their students. And no matter what, they want us to thrive and not just survive,” Watford said.

The money is part of an SSS grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump
‘Disruption to fuel deliveries’ causing long lines at pump across Big Bend, South Georgia
The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene of an apparent bicycle crash that has closed...
Tallahassee Police: Bicyclist suffers life threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle
Ezekiel Vang (left), 21, is expected to face kidnapping charges in the abduction of 16-year-old...
Kidnapper wanted out of Alabama arrested in Madison County after 2-state chase
Freddy Marquez kisses the head of his wife, Nubia Marquez, near the scene where her mother and...
Man killed 6, self at Colorado party after not being invited
Leon County Booking Report: May 11, 2021

Latest News

The Taylor County High School JROTC team participated in their first ever national drill team...
Taylor County High School ROTC students place 10th in state at national drill team competition
The South Georgia Judicial Circuit sentenced two men as courts began to resume trial, according...
2 sentenced in South Ga. Judicial Circuit
One person has died in a “terrible” accident involving “an explosion” on Highway 84 West near...
1 dead in accident ‘involving explosion’ on Highway 84 West
Twelve families were displaced after this weekend’s fire in a Valdosta apartment complex.
38 people displaced after weekend apartment fire in Valdosta
DCSO deputy killed in line of duty honored during National Police Week