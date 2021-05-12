City Commission votes against rezoning on Blair Stone Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A controversial rezoning and development was up for discussion at Wednesday’s City Commission meeting; Commissioners voted unanimously against changing the zone of the plot of land.

The corner of Blair Stone and Miccosukee Road was envisioned as the new home of a Tom Thumb convenience store and casual restaurant. However, residents argued the rezoning and development were inconsistent and unnecessary.

The spot is currently as Office Residential; the developer had requested it be General Commercial, which has more flexibility.

Other corners of that intersection have been developed, including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement employee entrance, a Leon County Fleet Management Building, and the Florida Cancer Specialists building.

Nearby residents say they’re not against development, but they did not want that kind of building in the area, citing concerns about the possible 24 hour nature of the business.

“I am hoping the Commissioners will think about this and decide we don’t need another convenience store gas station at that location; within a half mile radius of there, we’ve got five or six other gas stations,” said neighborhood resident Erin Sologaistoa.

The Planning Commission had voted five to zero recommending Commissioners change the zoning and allow the development.

Commissioners received more than 20 written comments against the project, and about 15 residents spoke in person and virtually against it during Wednesday’s meeting.

Gary Hunter, representing the applicant, made his case to the Commission.

He urged the Commission to “refocus” on the criteria at hand, arguing, “Rezonings are not public popularity contests; they’re determined by a code.”

Hunter added, “The truth of the matter is, if landowners can’t invest in a piece of property and look at a Comprehensive Plan and a Zoning Code, then people have no incentive to invest in properties in our community.”

Hunter said he understood other public speakers “cared deeply” about their neighborhoods, but he argued that the rezoning would be consistent with the Comprehensive Plan.

City Commissioner Jack Porter made a motion to deny the rezoning.

“I do believe that we have sufficient criteria to deny this rezoning. I believe that if we do approve this rezoning it will significantly change the character of this area. For more than 20 years, the City has maintained Blair Stone as a non-commercial roadway,” said Porter.

Mayor Pro Tem Jeremy Matlow seconded her motion.

“It was a while ago, but I remember the Blair Stone project. It was a slugfest! But as we look back on it, most of the people involved in those conversations then think of it fondly now,” said Matlow. “We always need to do what we said we’re going to do. And 26 years ago the plan was, this is not the type of development that we’re going to see on Blair Stone Road.”

Commissioner Matlow also cited environmentally sensitive lands and water in the area.

“If we took a deeper dive into whether this is consistent with the Comprehensive Plan, we might find that this is not consistent,” said Matlow.

Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox said agreements matter, no matter how much time has passed. She thanked residents for coming out and making their voices heard.

“I don’t want to be a part of further destroying or not doing what’s consistent for keeping neighborhoods the way they are now for no good real reason. If this was a food desert, this would be a different story,” said Williams-Cox. “I’m not anti-growth, but I am pro-smart growth.”

