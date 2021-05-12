Advertisement

Colonial Pipeline announces restart of operations

Gas stations in the Southeast run out of gas as people panic buy fuel. (Source: CNN Newsource)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(WCTV) - The Colonial Pipeline says they have restarted operations following a cyberattack, as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal,” the company says in a statement on their website. “Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period. Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal.”

A full statement from the company can be seen below.

Colonial Pipeline initiated the restart of pipeline operations today at approximately 5 p.m. ET.

As we initiate our return to service, our primary focus remains safety. As part of this startup process, Colonial will conduct a comprehensive series of pipeline safety assessments in compliance with all Federal pipeline safety requirements.

This is the first step in the restart process and would not have been possible without the around-the-clock support of Colonial Pipeline’s dedicated employees who have worked tirelessly to help us achieve this milestone. We would also like to thank the White House for their leadership and collaboration, as well as the Department of Energy, Department of Transportation, FBI, PHMSA, FERC and other federal, state and local agencies for their ongoing support.

We will continue to provide updates as restart efforts progress.

